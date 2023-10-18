Junior League of BR kicks off 40th annual Hollydays

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s that time of year again!

Hollydays is making its return to the Raising Cane’s River Center for the 40th anniversary of the holiday shopping event.

The Junior League of Baton Rouge will hold the market from Wednesday, Oct. 18 to Saturday, Oct. 21.

Tickets for this year’s special events are still available and include:

40th Anniversary Preview Party & Silent Auction Sponsored by Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry | Wednesday, October 18, 6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Preview the market, sip and taste the best that Baton Rouge has to offer, and enjoy a phenomenal silent auction with entertainment. Tickets are $65 per person or $125 per couple.

Preferred Shopping | Thursday, October 19, 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. This is your chance for an exclusive early admission to the market and enjoy cocktails, an array of food samplings from several local restaurants, and jazz entertainment. Tickets are $35 per person with limited availability.

Ladies’ Night Out | Thursday, October 19, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Get ready for a fun ladies’ night out including champagne, sweets, and a fashion show. Tickets are $35 per person with limited availability.

Whiskey & Wine Tasting Sponsored by Hokus Pokus Liquor | Friday, October 20, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Bring your friends and come sip some whiskey and wine! Tickets are $35 per person with limited availability.

Candy Cane Lane Sponsored by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers | Saturday, October 21, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m. Candy Cane Lane is the perfect children’s indoor play experience with crafts, games, photo opportunities, brunch, activities, and more! Tickets are $35 per child with an accompanying adult and $15 per additional child or adult.

General Shopping | Thursday, October 19 from 11:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 20 from 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, October 21 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Raffle tickets are available for $10 per ticket for a chance to win a Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 SUV sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge or a $50 raffle ticket for a chance to win a Rolex 36 MM DATEJUST sponsored by Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry. Raffle tickets are available for purchase online.

For tickets and more information, visit hollydays.org.

