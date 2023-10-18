Investigators: Fake CPA defrauded St. John clerk of court for six years, threatened agents

EDGARD, La. (WVUE) - Investigators say a New Orleans man falsely presented himself as a certified public accountant for six years, defrauding the St. John Parish clerk of court and threatening violence upon agents who recently questioned his work and credentials.

The allegations against 54-year-old Troy A. Williams are contained in Louisiana State Police arrest warrant affidavit, filed Wednesday after the suspect was booked with felony public payroll fraud, second-degree injuring public records, threatening a public official and posing as a certified public accountant.

According to the warrant, an LSP investigator was assigned in May to assist the Legislative Auditor’s Office as it looked into financial irregularities within the St. John The Baptist clerk of court’s office. The warrant said Williams was hired in 2017 to provide accounting and internal auditing services for the court’s yearly audits, after presenting himself as a CPA and senior partner of the firm Global Profit Strategies.

Investigators say Williams’ work came under suspicion when the Louisiana Legislative Auditor and an independent auditor were unable to reconcile his reports on the court’s finances for the year 2020. Many records and documents requested by auditors were not provided by Williams and had been transferred to his personal laptop. Auditors said a backup drive Williams eventually provided was incomplete and did not contain all of the funds they had requested.

“The audit report stated the internal control procedures over fiduciary funds were inadequate, reporting and controls related to the Advance Deposit Fund were not adequate and there was a failure to reconcile accounts in a timely manner,” the warrant said. “The report also stated, ‘General accounting procedures were not adequate to support the timely and accurate preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles’ and ‘the clerk’s accounting department ... did not appear to be adequately staffed or experienced to perform the required procedures to prepare financial statements.”

As the auditors and investigators delved more deeply into Williams’ performance, his credentials came further into question.

“As of the date of this affidavit, Troy Williams has not provided the Louisiana Legislative Auditors with any documentation to prove he is a CPA. Troy Williams is not licensed in California, contrary to his statement to the LLA. Furthermore, Troy Williams is not licensed in Louisiana as a CPA and does not appear in a nationwide CPA database search.”

Even though Williams billed the court clerk’s office for CPA services from 2017-23, the warrant says, “it was evident that the work performed by Troy Williams was incomplete, grossly inadequate and presented with questionable accuracy.”

Investigators wrote that Williams did not take kindly to the questions posed by auditors and agents. In an April 1 meeting with legislative auditors, the warrant says Williams made indirect threats to two agents about having a gun in his vehicle and being willing to “get a manslaughter charge.”

One day later, Williams told a deputy court clerk that he wanted to “punch the f---” out of one of the agents who had questioned him, the warrant says.

Investigators also wrote that in an April 7 meeting where Clerk of Court Eliana DeFrancesch ordered him to provide QuickBooks files and a legislative auditor tried to explain the statute that allows them access, Williams yelled, “Shut the f--- up!” and took “an aggressive step” toward the agent before he was blocked by DeFrancesch.

Williams remained jailed Wednesday afternoon in lieu of a $30,000 bond.

