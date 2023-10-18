Committee tasked with helping Mayor Broome pick BRPD’s next chief holds first meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A special committee aimed at helping Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome choose BRPD’s next police chief held its first meeting Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The Police Chief Review Committee, composed of seven members and three alternates, agreed on the initial steps to start the next phase in selecting the city’s next top cop.

The committee agreed to wait until Friday, Oct. 20, before choosing which of the 21 remaining candidates will receive an interview. A public meeting with that decision will take place at 4 p.m.

This was done after committee member Eugene Collins requested the mayor’s office to provide any disciplinary or internal affairs files that might be connected to each candidate. The board agreed this was a necessary request to ensure that a thorough investigation is carried out on each applicant.

“We know for a fact that there are certain things that might appear in a person’s disciple record or anything like that, they might not be a candidate to consider for this particular role,” said Collins.

At that same Friday meeting, committee members will also choose which questions they plan to ask each applicant, and the process they plan to interview candidates.

The committee is currently considering giving each candidate 30 minutes and allowing each member to ask one question.

“I have confidence that we’re going to come up with good questions, and I have confidence that people who applied for the job will have good answers for those questions,” said Jennifer Carwile, committee member.

Mayor Broome requested that the committee have five recommendations to present by November 1.

“I do believe, especially after experiencing it the last time, that we’ll have the time that we need,” said Carwile.

Community members will have a chance to submit and ask questions to any of the potential police chief candidates. You can send an email with your questions to brpdchiefquestions@brla.gov.

You can start sending emails on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m.. The deadline to submit questions is Friday, Oct. 20 at noon.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.