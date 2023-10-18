California Pizza Kitchen hosts fundraiser for mental health nonprofit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Are you looking for dinner plans? It may be worth making a trip to California Pizza Kitchen in Perkins Rowe.

NAMI Louisiana, also known as the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is teaming up with the popular pizza restaurant on Wednesday, Oct. 18 for Giveback Night.

If you mention NAMI Louisiana to your server, 20 percent of all proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit organization.

For those wanting to dine out, use the promo code BACK20% at check out, and proceeds from your take-out order will also be donated.

The giveback event will last all day.

The restaurant’s address is 10001 Perkins Rowe, suite 110.

