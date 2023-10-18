BRPD: Argument leads to triple shooting in parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after three people were shot in a parking lot on Tuesday evening, Oct. 17

Police said two males and one female were injured by gunfire just before 8 p.m. in the parking lot of a business in the 2400 block of Highland Road.

The incident started with an argument that led to the shooting, according to police.

The victims’ injuries were not life-threatening, officials confirmed.

The shooter is unknown at this time.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

