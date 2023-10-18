Facebook
Ascension Parish deputy arrested

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputy has been arrested for allegedly using excessive force while responding to a domestic violence incident, Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

The sheriff identified the deputy as Staff Sergeant Seth Boudreaux and released body cam footage of the incident during a news conference on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The incident happened on Oct. 10 when deputies were dispatched to a home in Prairieville.

He was charged with simple battery and malfeasance in office. He has since been released from jail on a $55,000 bond.

Webre said the deputy has been terminated.

More details to come.

