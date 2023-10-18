Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Ascension Parish deputy arrested

APSO is using license plate readers to find stolen vehicles and even missing people.
APSO is using license plate readers to find stolen vehicles and even missing people.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputy has been arrested for allegedly using excessive force while responding to a domestic violence incident, Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

Webre said the deputy has been terminated.

The sheriff said he will release more details on the arrest as well as body cam footage of the incident at a news conference later today.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Feliciana High School senior killed in head-on crash; teen passenger airlifted to hospital
Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Tuesday,...
5 people displaced due to early morning house fire
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Sullivan Road in Central reopens after earlier 4-vehicle crash
Decomposing body located near home in Livingston Parish, deputies say
John Mack
Convicted child abuser sentenced to life behind bars

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden pledges solidarity with Israelis and suggests ‘other team’ to blame for Gaza hospital blast
Some mental health tips from the psychiatrist’s playbook
YOUR HEALTH: Psychiatrist shares mental health toolkit for herself
NOPD: Mother says father intended to burn house down
3 children dead after house fire; NOPD investigating homicide
Matt Williams provides your Wednesday morning headlines.
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, October 18