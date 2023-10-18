Ascension Parish deputy arrested

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputy has been arrested for allegedly using excessive force while responding to a domestic violence incident, Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

Webre said the deputy has been terminated.

The sheriff said he will release more details on the arrest as well as body cam footage of the incident at a news conference later today.

