Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An EasyJet flight was canceled and its passengers had to disembark after someone reportedly pooped on the airplane’s bathroom floor.

The Sunday night flight from a Spanish island to the London area had already been delayed by several hours.

A passenger said cleaners came on board, and passengers stayed in their seats during the deep clean. Video captured the captain then announcing they would have to get off the plane.

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning. The airline says it provided hotel accommodations and would reimburse people who booked their own.

A special flight was scheduled for the next day to take passengers home.

The airline said the safety and well-being of its customers and crew is its highest priority.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Feliciana High School senior killed in head-on crash; teen passenger airlifted to hospital
Decomposing body located near home in Livingston Parish, deputies say
Brent Chambliss
Carjacking leads to pursuit, crash in Ascension Parish; suspect taken into custody
Reginald Parker and Jermaine Parker
3 people arrested following shooting on North Harrells Ferry Rd., police say
Southern football Safeties coach and former football star, Sean Wallace, has been diagnosed...
Southern University football coach diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Department.
Committee tasked with helping Mayor Broome pick BRPD’s next chief holds first meeting
FILE - A makeshift memorial sits near the side of a street, Jan 13, 2022, in Houston, next to a...
Brawl in courtroom as murdered girl’s family tries to attack her killer after guilty plea
The victim's ex-boyfriend pleaded guilty to shooting her nearly two dozen times while she was...
Courtroom brawl breaks out after man pleads guilty to 16-year-old's murder
ExxonMobil
EBR School Board set to decide on new ExxonMobil ITEP request for potential ‘Innovation Suite’