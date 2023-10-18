3 injured in crash on Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people were taken to a hospital following a crash in Baton Rouge Wednesday, Oct. 18.

It happened around noon in the 6400 block of Scenic Highway near Airline Highway, according to the City of Baton Rouge’s traffic incident map.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

There is no word on what led up to the accident.

