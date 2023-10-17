West Feliciana High School senior killed in head-on crash; teen passenger airlifted to hospital

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A senior attending West Feliciana High School was killed in a head-on collision near the school Monday afternoon, Oct. 16.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Nicholas David, of St. Francisville, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reported the accident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Bains Road when a red Ford Mustang driven by David reportedly crossed the center line and hit a gravel truck.

David’s passenger, Brayden McEachern, 18, also from St. Francisville was injured and airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Deputies report the truck involved in the crash belonged to the West Feliciana Parish Government. The operator was not injured.

Sheriff Spillman said that West Feliciana High School will have counselors available on Tuesday to help students deal with the loss of their classmate. “In a community as small as ours, many people know Nicholas and his family. It’s difficult for us all to grasp how quickly a life can be taken. The entire community is saddened by this tragic loss.”

The crash remains under investigation.

The West Feliciana Parish Schools System released the below statement:

We are deeply saddened about the loss of one of our students, Nick David, who died in a car accident yesterday. Nick was a senior and known for his welding as he worked toward his NCCER certifications. Our hearts go out to the family during this difficult time. This is a tragedy for all who knew him, and he will be greatly missed. We will have counselors available at school this week for students and staff.

