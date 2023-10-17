Tara High School switches things up; see’s dramatic results

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Teachers at Tara High School in Baton Rouge are starting to notice some significant differences in how their students perform in the classroom. They credit a new program focused on freshmen for getting them there.

Shondra Hines is a physical science teacher at Tara high school. Two years ago, the school had a less than impressive graduation rate with only about 30% of their freshman on track. She and others are doing things different when it comes to student engagement taking a more one-on-one approach.

“I check in with them on a personal basis and you get to know your students when you build that strong rapport with your students. Not just them as a student but them as a person with boundaries. I always try to go into it as we’re all a team, not just your a team within your group but I’m part of your team too,” said Hines.

Over the last two years Tara high has seen an incredible shift in the culture at school. Going from 30% of freshman on track to graduate -- to now 90%. Teachers like Shondra are going the extra mile to make themselves available for whenever a student needs them. Even holding office hours for students during lunch.

“Just to kinda make sure that they know that they’re supported. But again, going to their sporting functions, anything that I can do to build that rapport with them and to help them realize that I invest in them as an individual and not just as one of my students,” added Hines.

Teachers are also working to do more with getting parents involved. Not just for them to know how their students are performing but to also get a better idea of what they’re dealing with outside the classroom.

“I think the real story is that we had a team that worked together, worked really hard, and made it all about the kids,” said Tara High Principal John Haymen.

Haymen tells us, for the students, this whole experiment they’re trying out means better outcomes whether they know it now or not.

“For freshman it’s hard to see that at first but by the time they’re seniors they have all kinds of opportunities here. Dual enrollment, they have career pathways, pathways to bright futures opened up a lot of doors for our kids. So, they may not know it now but in 4 years when they wake up the day after graduation, they’re not gonna be lost, they’re gonna have a plan. And that makes all the difference in the world,” Haymen continued.

Principal Haymen also says any school can take this approach on as well and encourages them to do so.

