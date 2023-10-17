Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Sullivan Road in Central reopens after earlier 4-vehicle crash

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Sullivan Road is back open after a crash caused the roadway to shut down in both directions, according to the Central Police Department.

The four-vehicle crash happened Tuesday morning, October 17, on Sullivan Road near Bon Dickie in Central.

Police said the crash scene has been clear, and drivers can again go through the area.

Emergency officials said at least one person was taken to a hospital. However, additional details about injuries were not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Chambliss
Carjacking leads to pursuit, crash in Ascension Parish; suspect taken into custody
Decomposing body located near home in Livingston Parish, deputies say
Reginald Parker and Jermaine Parker
3 people arrested following shooting on North Harrells Ferry Rd., police say
Southern football Safeties coach and former football star, Sean Wallace, has been diagnosed...
Southern University football coach diagnosed with pancreatic cancer
Todd Tripp (Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
Former deputy Todd Tripp pleads guilty to federal child porn charge, officials say

Latest News

Road work generic
DOTD announces upcoming I-10 widening road closures, operations
I-10/I-12 split
Interstate re-opens after crews remove jackknifed 18-wheeler
Pile driving begins Oct. 5 on I-10 at City Park Lakes; what drivers, pedestrians need to know
Police Lights
2 trapped in car after crash on Sullivan Road; 1 airlifted to hospital