Sullivan Road in Central reopens after earlier 4-vehicle crash

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Sullivan Road is back open after a crash caused the roadway to shut down in both directions, according to the Central Police Department.

The four-vehicle crash happened Tuesday morning, October 17, on Sullivan Road near Bon Dickie in Central.

Police said the crash scene has been clear, and drivers can again go through the area.

Emergency officials said at least one person was taken to a hospital. However, additional details about injuries were not released.

