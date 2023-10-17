Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police: Male found badly beaten; 1 person arrested

Omar Martinez
Omar Martinez(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect was arrested after a male victim was found severely beaten, according to an arrest report.

Police said the suspect, Omar Martinez, 18, is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

According to the arrest report, police responded to a home just before noon on Sunday, October 15, on Cristy Drive in Baton Rouge. Officers discovered the severely beaten male victim, who was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

A witness told police the suspect was seen leaving the area of the home with bloodied clothing, according to the arrest report. The report also stated that the witness said the suspect was carrying a baseball bat and a machete and was boasting of having killed someone the night before.

The arrest report said the suspect was later taken into custody. He was found with dried blood underneath his fingernails and on his clothing, police said. They added that he was also still in possession of the weapons.

During an interview with authorities, the suspect said the dried blood was from a nosebleed that happened after he walked into a tree, according to the arrest report. However, police said the suspect did not appear to have any visible injuries.

The suspect also gave inconsistent statements about his whereabouts during the interview with police, according to the arrest report. Police said he stated he was sleeping but then stated he had been awake.

Authorities said the suspect was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election 2023
ELECTION 2023: Oct. 14 election results
Emergency lights
4 crashes shut down interstate near Livingston; 2 people injured
By garnering more than half of the votes, Landry avoided an expected runoff under the state’s...
Landry wins governor’s race
1 person injured in gunfire from passing car, police say
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries on a keeper in the first half of an NCAA college...
LSU moves up multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Latest News

Louisiana saw the lowest voter turnout in a decade
Louisiana saw the lowest voter turnout in a decade
There will be a runoff next month in the race for Louisiana attorney general, according to...
2 women from both parties headed to runoff for La. attorney general
Reginald Parker and Jermaine Parker
3 people arrested following shooting on North Harrells Ferry Rd., police say
Decomposing body located near home in Livingston Parish, deputies say