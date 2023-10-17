Police: Male found badly beaten; 1 person arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect was arrested after a male victim was found severely beaten, according to an arrest report.

Police said the suspect, Omar Martinez, 18, is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

According to the arrest report, police responded to a home just before noon on Sunday, October 15, on Cristy Drive in Baton Rouge. Officers discovered the severely beaten male victim, who was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

A witness told police the suspect was seen leaving the area of the home with bloodied clothing, according to the arrest report. The report also stated that the witness said the suspect was carrying a baseball bat and a machete and was boasting of having killed someone the night before.

The arrest report said the suspect was later taken into custody. He was found with dried blood underneath his fingernails and on his clothing, police said. They added that he was also still in possession of the weapons.

During an interview with authorities, the suspect said the dried blood was from a nosebleed that happened after he walked into a tree, according to the arrest report. However, police said the suspect did not appear to have any visible injuries.

The suspect also gave inconsistent statements about his whereabouts during the interview with police, according to the arrest report. Police said he stated he was sleeping but then stated he had been awake.

Authorities said the suspect was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

