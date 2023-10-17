Pesto and Andouille Pasta

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pesto is usually made with chopped garden herbs such as basil, blended with pine nuts and olive oil. In south Louisiana, pecans have been substituted for pine nuts to give this pesto Southern flair. Pesto is ideal as a pasta coating or pizza topping and can also be eaten on garlic bread. You may wish to make a pesto and andouille cream to serve over grilled chicken or fish by adding ½ cup of heavy whipping cream to the final sauce.

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients for Pesto:

⅔ cup loosely packed basil leaves

⅓ cup chopped pecans

½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 tbsp minced garlic

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method for Pesto:

In a food processor, combine basil, pecans, Parmesan cheese and garlic. Pulse 1–2 minutes or until mixture is well chopped and blended. With processor running, add olive oil in a slow, steady stream until mixture resembles a paste. Do not over-process or basil will darken and appear unappetizing. Season to taste with salt and pepper

Ingredients for Pasta:

6 cups cooked penne pasta

½ cup diced andouille

1½ cups pesto (see above)

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup slivered garlic

½ tsp red pepper flakes

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Method for Pasta:

In a large sauté pan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add slivered garlic and andouille and sauté 2–3 minutes or until lightly browned. Add pesto and red pepper flakes and cook an additional 2–3 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and adjust seasonings to taste using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Add pasta and toss to coat. Serve warm and garnish with Parmesan cheese.

