Officials remind public about multiple deadlines ahead of Nov. 18 general election

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the public are being reminded about multiple deadlines ahead of the November 18 general election in Louisiana.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, the deadline to register to vote in person, by mail, or at the Office of Motor Vehicles is Wednesday, October 18. That’s also the deadline the make changes to your voter registration in person.

The deadline to register to vote online or make changes online is Saturday, October 28. Officials said you can do that by going to GeauxVote.com.

Early voting for the general election will be from Friday, November 3, through Saturday, November 11. The early voting period will not include Sunday, November 5, and Friday, November 10. During early voting, the polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

You can see your sample ballot by going to GeauxVote.com or by downloading the Geaux Vote app on your smartphone.

For results from the primary election on Saturday, October 14, click here.

