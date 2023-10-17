Man shot during argument; 1 person arrested, authorities say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect has been arrested following a shooting at an apartment on Monday, October 16, according to detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, Damarrious McKinney, 24, is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder, according to an arrest report.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at the apartment on Alco Avenue near Southpark Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish, detectives said. They added that a 33-year-old man was injured.

Witnesses said that before the shooting, the victim was revving the engine of his truck in the parking lot of the apartment, according to the arrest report. The report added that witnesses said the victim disturbed residents, and one of the neighbors confronted the victim.

Witnesses added that during a verbal argument, the suspect pulled out a weapon and opened fire on the victim, the arrest report states.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive, authorities said. They added that one of the gunshots hit the victim in the abdomen.

According to the arrest report, the victim was interviewed by authorities at the hospital and identified the suspect.

