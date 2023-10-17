Man accused of pistol-whipping victim during carjacking arrested years later

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two years after a robbery and carjacking in Baton Rouge, a man has been arrested for the crimes.

Leonard St. Cyr, 22, a fugitive, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Monday, Oct. 16 on several charges including armed robbery, simple kidnapping, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal possession of stolen firearms, and a drug charge.

Leonard St. Cyr, 22

According to arrest records from the Baton Rouge Police Department, the robbery and kidnapping charges stem from a 2021 incident when officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Florida Street.

Once they arrived, police spoke with a victim who said he was at a gas station near the Grey Hound bus station when he was approached by a man who asked for a dollar.

The victim told police he gave the man a dollar and then he asked for a ride.

Jail records reveal the victim said he agreed to give the man a ride and allowed him to use his cell phone.

According to BRPD, the victim said the man eventually directed him to the area of 1300 Convention Street where they stopped the car.

Arrest records show a second man, later identified as Leonard St. Cyr, approached the car with a gun in hand, pointed it through the window, and got into the car.

While St. Cyr was sitting in the backseat of the victim’s car, he allegedly hit the victim in the head several times with the gun and told the victim to drive.

The victim stated as he drove around, both men began to demand his money, wallet, and cell phone. He also said the suspect in the back seat had the gun to his head and kept telling him not to look at him and demanded the PIN to his debit card.

Police confirmed after driving 5 blocks, the victim stopped the car and ran away from the pair.

As the victim ran away, the suspect who was in the backseat of the car got into the driver’s seat and drove away.

Police used the “Find my iPhone” feature and were able to locate the victim’s vehicle and cellphone in the area of N. 17th Street.

A picture of St. Cyr on Instagram led to his arrest, according to BRPD.

