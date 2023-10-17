Malfunctioning water heater sparks house fire overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A home is considered a total loss after a malfunctioning electrical water heater sparked a fire, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 in the 2400 block of Georgia Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the home.

Crews found the person living in the house outside safe.

The home had around $50,000 in smoke and fire damage and is considered a total loss.

BRPD, EMS, and Entergy also responded to the scene.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 in the 2400 block of Georgia Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive. (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.