Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Malfunctioning water heater sparks house fire overnight

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 in the 2400 block of Georgia Street near Thomas...
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 in the 2400 block of Georgia Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A home is considered a total loss after a malfunctioning electrical water heater sparked a fire, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 in the 2400 block of Georgia Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the home.

Crews found the person living in the house outside safe.

The home had around $50,000 in smoke and fire damage and is considered a total loss.

BRPD, EMS, and Entergy also responded to the scene.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 in the 2400 block of Georgia Street near Thomas...
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 in the 2400 block of Georgia Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Chambliss
Carjacking leads to pursuit, crash in Ascension Parish; suspect taken into custody
Decomposing body located near home in Livingston Parish, deputies say
Reginald Parker and Jermaine Parker
3 people arrested following shooting on North Harrells Ferry Rd., police say
Southern football Safeties coach and former football star, Sean Wallace, has been diagnosed...
Southern University football coach diagnosed with pancreatic cancer
Todd Tripp (Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
Former deputy Todd Tripp pleads guilty to federal child porn charge, officials say

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Department
Committee meets with candidates to find next Baton Rouge police chief Oct. 17
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Israeli bombings in Gaza kill dozens as efforts persist to get aid to millions in besieged enclave
It happened on Lorraine Street near Plank Road before 4 a.m.
BRFD responds to house fire on Lorraine Street
Decomposing body located near home in Livingston Parish, deputies say
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, October 17
Beautiful weather continues next couple of days