LSU ranked No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 Poll for first time in program history

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the first time in program history, LSU Women’s Basketball is ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll.

The results of the poll were released on Tuesday, October 17.

The Associated Press reported that LSU, the defending national champions, received 35 first-place votes from a 36-member national media panel.

Listed below are the complete preseason rankings:

LSU UConn Iowa UCLA Utah South Carolina Ohio State Virginia Tech Indiana Notre Dame Tennessee Ole Miss Texas Maryland Stanford North Carolina Louisville Florida State Baylor Colorado USC Creighton Illinois Washington State Mississippi State

The LSU Tigers will take on Colorado on Monday, November 6, for the first game of the season. The game will get underway at 6:30 p.m. at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ahead of the start of the season, the Fast Break Club, the official booster club of LSU Women’s Basketball, is hosting a welcome back event. It will be on Tuesday, October 17, at 6 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The LSU welcome back event will be free for all fans. There will be a cash bar at the event and free food from Raising Cane’s on a first-come-first-served basis for the first 1,000 guests.

For more information about the welcome back event, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.