LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish fire chiefs cancelled a parish wide burn ban effective Tuesday, October 17, officials said.

The burn ban will be reportedly lifted at 6 p.m. today.

The burn ban was issued on Wednesday, September 27, after multiple wildfires.

