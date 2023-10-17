Victim reacts to life sentence of man convicted of sexually abusing young girls

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A victim is sharing her story after the Livingston Parish man found guilty of sexually abusing young girls, John Mack, was sentenced to life behind bars.

A judge announced Mack’s sentence in court on Tuesday, October 17, for multiple rape and sexual abuse charges that he was found guilty of.

“If I can go through it and live it, I can face him and put him behind bars,” said Jahan Foley, one of Mack’s victims.

Foley is 19 years old. However, she said that when she was nine, Mack began sexually abusing her. It would drag on for three long years until she turned 12 years old.

Just before Mack’s sentence was announced, Foley was one of his two victims who got to speak out in court, giving a victim impact statement.

“At first, I had a pit in my stomach. Then, I heard how many years and saw the people supporting me. It all went well,” Foley explained.

Foley titled her statement to the court “A Letter to the Man I Thought Was My Father.” She said Mack took away her innocence but is proud to add that she is no longer afraid of him. She said she forgives Mack but will never forget.

“Even though he took away my innocence, that child is still inside me. For me to stand there and forgive him, it was yet to come,” Foley added.

Foley said that every day is a work in progress, but she is getting stronger. She said she hopes that by taking the stand, she can help give a voice to other survivors.

“It is never too late. Everyone has a voice. Everyone has somebody that will step up for them and be their voice,” Foley said.

