Free clothes closet now open to people in need in East Feliciana Parish

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A new free clothes closet is now open for people in need in East Feliciana Parish.

The program director of the East Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council, Rhonda Torrence, set up the new space for the community she serves.

“Originally we started out as a drug prevention, but once we got into the community, we realized there was a need for so many other things,” said Torrence.

In an effort to meet more needs, they’ve expanded to having mentor groups, health initiatives, and now the clothes closet. Anyone experiencing homelessness or loss, or WIC moms can come and shop at the clothes closet every second and fourth Tuesday of the month for items ranging from shoes to clothes.

Torrence is grateful to be partnering with Walmart to fill the closet with new items for people going through a tough time.

“Suffering a loss is not only loss due to fire. It could be domestic abuse or something like that where the mom just grabbed her kids and left with nothing. To be able to provide them with clothing items is very rewarding,” said Torrence.

That rewarding feeling is something the founder of the non-profit Blessed by Grace, Grace Guy, is no stranger to.

“On a mission to serve the underserved,” said Guy. “You have so many people that are maybe on a fixed income, at risk youth, or you may have single parents that are struggling. I try my best to reach out to those people.”

Having been a struggling, single mom herself, Guy wanted to help make sure other moms have access to items they need. She even has a spot in the closet named after her.

“It’s always been a dream of mine,” said Guy. “I remember the times where I wasn’t able to purchase pampers or simply wipes, so they can come in, get pampers and wipes, and there’s nothing like being able to provide things that your kids need.”

Torrence is hopeful the closet will make a lasting impact for years to come.

“People in this parish are in such dire need of items and that 10 or 20 years down the road they’ll remember that the drug council started this,” said Torrence.

The next time you can shop at the closet is Tuesday, October 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you’d like to donate any items, you can contact the Drug Council.

