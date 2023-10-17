DOTD funds phase 1 of infrastructure project in Baton Rouge metropolitan area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Millions of dollars are headed to the greater Baton Rouge area to help fund an infrastructure project.

According to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will receive $88.3 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for Phase 1 of the LA 415 Interconnector Project, which will fund the construction of highways and bridges, reduce traffic congestion, and provide an additional hurricane evacuation route for the Baton Rouge metropolitan area.

“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is building Louisiana’s economy for 2050 by addressing transportation and infrastructure needs in the Capitol Region and across our state,” said Cassidy. “This funding will improve the roads and bridges that allow our families and businesses to thrive.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.