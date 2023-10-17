SMART LIVING: Battling retirement blues

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Retirement is something that millions of people enjoy every day, but one-third of retirees also develop symptoms of depression.

“If your entire social network was at work and now you don’t have that social network after you’ve retired, that can be really tough,” said Dr. Ashley Subler, a geriatric psychiatrist at the Osu Wexner Medical Center.

Experts said that risk factors include living on your own, financial insecurity, being forced into retirement, and dealing with health challenges.

Symptoms may include typical signs of depression like sadness or feelings of hopelessness. However, Dr. Subler said seniors often have non-classical symptoms. They are chronic pain, irritability, memory problems, headaches, poor sleep, or gastrointestinal issues.

To manage retirement depression, first adopt a routine that includes structure and staying active.

Dr. Subler emphasizes the importance of finding purpose in retirement.

“What’s going to get you up in the morning? What are you going to do with the eight to 10 hours during the day that you formerly filled with a job,” Dr. Subler said.

You might want to add exercise classes, social events, and volunteer activities to your calendar. The American Psychological Association said that volunteering during retirement has been shown to prevent depression as well as symptoms of dementia and hypertension.

Also, set new goals. This simple act can help you regain a sense of purpose.

Lastly, prioritize your health. Good habits will help you feel better and allow you to enjoy your golden years.

Experts said it might be helpful to consider a gradual transition into retirement. This can give you more time to adjust to your new lifestyle rather than completely giving up your work responsibilities all at once.

