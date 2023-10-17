Facebook
District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother carjacked at gunpoint in New Orleans

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, at left in red shirt, speaks with NOPD...
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, at left in red shirt, speaks with NOPD officers early Tuesday (Oct. 17), a short time after he and his 78-year-old mother were carjacked at gunpoint Monday night in the Lower Garden District.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:33 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams and his 78-year-old mother were carjacked at gunpoint Monday night (Oct. 16) in New Orleans, his spokesman said.

“OPDA confirms that DA Williams and his 78-year-old mother were carjacked at gunpoint as he was helping her into a car,” office spokesman Keith Lampkin said in response to questions from Fox 8.

“DA Williams and his mother were unharmed and both thank the NOPD for their hard work tonight and every night responding to crime victims.”

No other details of the crime were immediately available. The New Orleans Police Department did not respond to questions about the incident late Monday night or early Tuesday.

Williams and his wife Elizabeth appeared unharmed while discussing the night’s events with NOPD officers outside their home Tuesday around 12:40 a.m.

When asked about the carjacking by a Fox 8 reporter, Williams said only, “It’s been a long night. I’ll get with you in the morning.”

This is a developing story.

