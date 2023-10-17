Convicted child abuser sentenced to life behind bars

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish man found guilty of sexually abusing young girls in his care has been sentenced.

According to officials, a judge sentenced John Mack to life in prison on Tuesday, Oct. 17, for seven rape and sexual abuse charges he was found guilty of committing.

A Livingston Parish jury returned a verdict in the John Mack rape trial on July 14. Mack was found guilty on 7 of the 8 charges he faced in court, according to people close to the case. Mack was taken into custody at the courthouse.

During the trial, Judge Charlotte Foster asked the jurors to consider eight charges against Mack, including three charges of first-degree rape, three counts of sexual battery, and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Prosecutors said a jury returned a guilty verdict for one count of aggravated rape, one count of attempted aggravated rape, three counts of sexual battery, and two counts of indecent behavior of a child. Prosecutors said the aggravated rape charge comes with a sentence of life in prison.

Those charges stem from allegations that Mack sexually abused two young girls he was taking care of. Mack is also accused of allowing other men to sexually abuse the girls, according to court documents.

The girls’ current caregiver said Mack abused the girls since they were young. The younger girl was about 6 years old at the time of the alleged abuse. The older girl was about 13 years old at the time. The youngest girl is currently a teenager.

The case first gained prominence after the girls’ current caretaker revealed to state lawmakers that Louisiana’s Department of Children of Family Services (DCFS) failed to investigate complaints made about Mack during the early years of the abuse. Leaders at DCFS cited state confidentiality laws as a reason they could not elaborate on how those complaints were investigated and what action was taken.

The DCFS response got the attention of State Inspector General Stephen Street who has since ordered an investigation into how DCFS handled the Mack case.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard also came under fire after the girl’s caretaker revealed she previously filed complaints with the sheriff’s office that went nowhere. Ard explained that the agency did not have enough evidence to arrest Mack in the past.

A witness who came forward in 2021 ultimately gave the sheriff’s office the evidence it needed to arrest Mack.

Inspector General Street informed Louisiana State Police officials he would be unable to investigate the Ard’s handling of the case, or the handling of the case by two other sheriff’s offices that allegedly took complaints about Mack’s alleged abuse due to limits on his authority.

Documents identified those offices as the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office and Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office,

Mack’s case was prosecuted by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. Scott Perrilloux, Livingston Parish’s District Attorney, recused himself and his office from the case because his political connections created the potential for the appearance of “conflict in the fair and impartial administration of justice.”

State Representative Sherman Mack and Councilman Shane Mack are both relatives of Mack. Both have said they have described John as their distant uncle who they have not had contact with in more than a decade.

Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following statement:

“Today, justice was delivered to John Mack by a jury of his peers in Livingston Parish. I hope the verdict provides some comfort to his victims. The lifelong scars of sexual abuse cut even deeper when the victim is a minor. I commend the team from my office who worked diligently to get this verdict, especially AAG Daniel Smart and AAG Payal Patel. My office and I will continue to do all we can to make Louisiana a safer place.”

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.