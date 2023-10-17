Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Committee meets with candidates to find next Baton Rouge police chief Oct. 17

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome put together a committee to find the city’s next top cop.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Who will be the next Baton Rouge police chief? It’s a question many of you are wondering. This comes as current Police Chief Murphy Paul announced his resignation earlier this summer.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome put together a committee to find the city’s next top cop.

Tuesday, Oct. 17 marks the start of several public meetings.

The mayor said her committee consists of not only citizens and elected officials from the community but has had continuous involvement with the community and policing matters. She added this committee is downsized from the last one in 2017.

She said the next police chief has to be committed to ongoing reform and the completion of existing investigations.

“We value transparency, but we also value our community understanding and being aware of the process,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “And as I said, this process of community engagement is not a required process. It’s a process that I have implemented as mayor-president because I understand the value of community input, community engagement.”

The public meetings will take place in the Metropolitan Council Chambers on the following dates:

  • October 17th at 4:00 p.m.
  • October 23rd at 5:00 p.m.
  • October 26th at 5:00 p.m.
  • November 1st at 4:00 p.m. (if needed)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Chambliss
Carjacking leads to pursuit, crash in Ascension Parish; suspect taken into custody
Decomposing body located near home in Livingston Parish, deputies say
Reginald Parker and Jermaine Parker
3 people arrested following shooting on North Harrells Ferry Rd., police say
Southern football Safeties coach and former football star, Sean Wallace, has been diagnosed...
Southern University football coach diagnosed with pancreatic cancer
Todd Tripp (Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
Former deputy Todd Tripp pleads guilty to federal child porn charge, officials say

Latest News

Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Israeli bombings in Gaza kill dozens as efforts persist to get aid to millions in besieged enclave
It happened on Lorraine Street near Plank Road before 4 a.m.
BRFD responds to house fire on Lorraine Street
Decomposing body located near home in Livingston Parish, deputies say
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, October 17
Beautiful weather continues next couple of days