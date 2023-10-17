Committee meets with candidates to find next Baton Rouge police chief Oct. 17

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Who will be the next Baton Rouge police chief? It’s a question many of you are wondering. This comes as current Police Chief Murphy Paul announced his resignation earlier this summer.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome put together a committee to find the city’s next top cop.

Tuesday, Oct. 17 marks the start of several public meetings.

The mayor said her committee consists of not only citizens and elected officials from the community but has had continuous involvement with the community and policing matters. She added this committee is downsized from the last one in 2017.

She said the next police chief has to be committed to ongoing reform and the completion of existing investigations.

“We value transparency, but we also value our community understanding and being aware of the process,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “And as I said, this process of community engagement is not a required process. It’s a process that I have implemented as mayor-president because I understand the value of community input, community engagement.”

The public meetings will take place in the Metropolitan Council Chambers on the following dates:

October 17th at 4:00 p.m.

October 23rd at 5:00 p.m.

October 26th at 5:00 p.m.

November 1st at 4:00 p.m. (if needed)

