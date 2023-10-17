Beautiful weather continues next couple of days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunshine will continue to prevail over the next couple of days as high pressure remains in control of our weather. After one of our coolest starts yet of the fall this morning, afternoon highs today will rebound into the mid to upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, October 17 (WAFB)

Wednesday will deliver one more morning start in the upper 40s for many of us, but daytime temperatures will rebound to near 80 degrees under mainly sunny skies.

Next Cold Front

Our next cold front is still on tap to arrive late Thursday into early Friday.

Unfortunately, the front looks to be somewhat moisture-starved, so rain chances are only posted around 20%. The 7-day outlook from the Weather Prediction Center continues to suggest meager rain amounts, with our area generally expected to receive 0.25″ or less into early next week.

High temperatures on both days will top out in the low to mid 80s. The front will also fail to pack much of a punch in terms of cooler temperatures, so no significant changes are expected into the weekend.

Extended Outlook

The extended outlook has temperatures returning to above normal levels from this weekend into much of next week. And there’s not much hope for significant rain, with perhaps another slight chance for showers arriving by the mid part of next week.

Tropical Update

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to monitor an area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean. The low is given an 80% chance of development as it moves west to west-northwest over the next several days. The outlook suggests it will likely start to recurve as it gets closer to the Caribbean.

