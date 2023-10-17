Facebook
5 people displaced due to early morning house fire

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire that left five people displaced Tuesday, Oct. 17.

It happened on Lorraine Street near Plank Road before 4 a.m.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control. The cause is unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported.

Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

