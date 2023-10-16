SMART LIVING: Saving money with the Cash Diet

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Experts are suggesting something called the Cash Diet for people looking to save money.

The Cash Diet involves using cash only to make purchases.

Experts said that for the first time in history, credit card debt has topped $1 trillion, and using cash instead of a card may help people take control of their spending. Several studies have shown consumers feel more pain when paying cash than credit.

The average value of a cash transaction is $22 compared to the average value of a credit card transaction at $57.

To try a Cash Diet, first decide how long you plan on going all cash. You could avoid using a card for a week, a month, or even longer.

Experts also suggest coming up with a budget and dividing your cash into envelopes for spending. Divide the money into categories like groceries, gas, dinners, and miscellaneous items.

At the end of your trial period, compare your spending to what it was with credit cards and decide if paying by cash can really help you save.

The average American opens their first credit card at the age of 20, and most people’s average running balance is $5,700. Not paying that balance off every month can keep you in the red for life.

