Recount requested in Livingston sheriff’s race

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vote recount has been requested in the race for Livingston Parish Sheriff that saw incumbent Sheriff Jason Ard win by just 115 votes Saturday.

Unofficial results show Ard received 17,656 votes compared to 17,541 votes received by his opponent, military veteran and businessman Brett McMasters.

A representative from the McMasters campaign requested the recount Monday, October 16, Livingston Parish Clerk of Court Jason Harris told WAFB.

While the recount will include taking another look at all votes cast, it will primarily involve recounting the nearly 2,100 paper mail-in ballots received for that particular race, Harris said.

People qualified to receive a mail-in ballot if they fit any one of a number of criteria including things like being 65 or older, a deployed member of the military, or having a medical issue.

Harris said the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office will conduct the recount. While a date for that process has not been scheduled, the Clerk of Court said it could happen as early as Thursday of this week.

In a post on Facebook Sunday, McMasters congratulated Ard on his re-election and said it was “time to bridge the gap and mend the parish.”

Turnout for the sheriff’s election was 40.9%, slightly higher than the 35.8% turnout for the statewide gubernatorial race.

