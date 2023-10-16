Rain looks hard to come by as drought continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Early Fall is generally a dry period, but with ongoing drought, we could use some rain. We won’t get much, if any, if the current First Alert forecast plays out.

Rest of Today (WAFB)

The weather will certainly stay dry for the first half of the work/school week. Skies will remain cloud-free with cooler than normal temperatures through Wednesday. The kids will certainly want a light jacket or sweatshirt for the morning bus stop Tuesday and Wednesday as lows dip into the mid to upper 40°s.

Grass Cutting Forecast (WAFB)

What We're Tracking Next (WAFB)

A subtle warming trend will take place through the week with highs going from the low 70°s today to mid 80°s by Friday. It’s on Friday that our next cold front arrives. This front will be weak. Don’t expect much rain or a big temperature drop behind this front. A spotty shower or two is all that looks possible due to limited moisture return Wednesday and Thursday. If you get any rain Thu. PM into Fri. AM, it is unlikely to amount to more than 0.05″.

GFS - Future Rainfall Amount (WAFB)

Temperatures won’t change much if at all with this front. Afternoon highs will stay in the mid 80°s through the weekend into next week. This is a handful of degrees above normal. Morning lows will take a brief dip over the weekend but will rebound quickly into the following week.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

