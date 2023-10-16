First new Iberville Parish President in 26 years

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - After 26 years, Iberville Parish is getting a new Parish President.

Chris Daigle won 53% of the votes on Saturday. He is excited to take on the role.

“It was a long two days, but we worked hard throughout the whole election and we weren’t ready to quit until the very end,” said Dagle. “I’m ready for the future.”

The first item on his agenda is meeting with all Iberville council employees.

“We’re going to meet with them and see what’s going on,” said Daigle. “What are their needs, what can we do a better job of and we’re going to hear their voice and we’re going to make those changes.”

He also wants to move the Parish President’s office to the courthouse in an effort to increase transparency and accessibility.

“They need to be able to reach all the elected officials,” said Daigle. “They need to be able to speak with the Sheriff, the Clerk of Court, the assessor and the Parish President all in the same courthouse.”

Daigle is replacing Mitchell Ourso Jr, who’s held the title of Iberville Parish President for the last eight terms thanks to the home rule charter. But that’s something Daigle is working to change. He ran on the promise of introducing term limits for the Parish President.

“I’m going to ask the parish council to send it back to the voters and I’m going to be out there knocking on doors myself saying please support this because I don’t believe that someone should be in office for more than 12 years,” said Daigle.

Even though he won the majority of votes, Daigle is looking forward to winning over the rest of the parish.

“Not only do I live in Iberville, but Iberville lives in me and I’m going to show the residents of Iberville Parish that I’m going to make them proud and we’re going to do great things together,” said Daigle.

Daigle says he’s looking forward to working with Ourso for the next few months for a smooth transition in January.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.