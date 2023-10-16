Facebook
LSU Homecoming events set to begin Monday

LSU launches a virtual campus tour for prospective students
(tcw-wvue)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has a list filled of events planned for the week of Homecoming 2023.

The week of activities begin on Monday, October 16, and goes until kickoff against Army in Death Valley on Saturday, October 21.

The following is a list of events organized by the university:

  • Monday, October 16
    • Splatterbeat at the LSU Parade Ground - 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, October 7
    • Movie Screening: Barbie at the Royal Cotillion Ballroom, LSU Student Union. -7 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.)
  • Wednesday, October 18
    • Hanging of Homecoming Spirit Banners at the front of LSU Student Union
    • Homecoming Music Event- Battle of the Bands at the LSU Parade Ground from 6 p.m.
    • Get ready for an electrifying event of live music as five sensational student bands take the sage on the LSU Parade Ground!
    • Don’t forget your blankets and lawn chairs!
  • Thursday, October 19
    • Greek Life Lawn Decor is on display along Sorority Row until October 25 - 10 a.m.
    • Greek Life Block Party on Sorority Row - 5:30 p.m.
    • Geaux Diva Live Drag Show featuring Andy Black, London Manchester, Santana A. Savage, and Malaysia Babydoll Foxx at the LSU Student Union - 7 p.m.
    • REMINDER: Open to LSU Students only
  • Friday, October 20
    • Bengal Block Party with Family Weekend at the Tower Drive - 5:30-8:30 p.m.
    • LSU NPHC Homecoming Step Show at the LSU Student Union Theater. - 7:30 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.)
    • Tickets are $15
    • Click here to purchase tickets!
  • Saturday, October 21
    • Cheer on Homecoming Court as they walk Victory Hall
    • Homecoming Queen and King Announced at Half Time
    • LSU vs. Army Football game - 6:30 p.m.

Happy Homecoming Tigers!

Click here to report a typo.

