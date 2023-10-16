Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Lil Wayne to perform at PMAC in celebration of LSU Lady Tigers’ national championship title

Lil' Wayne collects the Hip-Hop Hall of Fame Inductee Award at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live,...
Lil' Wayne collects the Hip-Hop Hall of Fame Inductee Award at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live, celebrating of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, at The Novo in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New Orleans-born rap superstar, Lil Wayne, will be making a trip to Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Nov. 15 to headline a concert at LSU’s PMAC in celebration of the Lady Tigers and their national championship title, the university announced Sunday.

Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has openly shown his support for Coach Kim Mulkey and the women’s basketball team during their national championship-winning season.

The Louisiana lyricist narrated a hype video for the Lady Tigers, jumped on a Facetime call with star forward, Angel Reese, and even shared that he would be open to collaborating musically with LSU Guard, Flau’jae Johnson.

Rapper and special guest, Latto will also hit the stage during the concert.

Latto showed her support for the purple and gold after Angel Reese made a cameo appearance during Latto’s music video for her single, ”Put It on Da Floor Again” featuring Cardi B.

Concert tickets will go on sale beginning Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election 2023
ELECTION 2023: Oct. 14 election results
Emergency lights
4 crashes shut down interstate near Livingston; 2 people injured
By garnering more than half of the votes, Landry avoided an expected runoff under the state’s...
Landry wins governor’s race
1 person injured in gunfire from passing car, police say
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries on a keeper in the first half of an NCAA college...
LSU moves up multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Latest News

Todd Tripp (Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
Former APSO deputy pleads guilty to federal child porn charge, officials say
Police Lights
Carjacking leads to pursuit, crash in Ascension Parish; suspect taken into custody
Election 2023
ELECTION 2023: Oct. 14 election results
Matt Williams provides your Monday morning headlines.
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, October 16