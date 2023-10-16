Lil Wayne to perform at PMAC in celebration of LSU Lady Tigers’ national championship title

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New Orleans-born rap superstar, Lil Wayne, will be making a trip to Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Nov. 15 to headline a concert at LSU’s PMAC in celebration of the Lady Tigers and their national championship title, the university announced Sunday.

Lil Wayne is coming to the PMAC on November 15 with Latto 🤩



Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT!https://t.co/hBC1lHJ08R pic.twitter.com/ECxXNqt1sq — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) October 15, 2023

Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has openly shown his support for Coach Kim Mulkey and the women’s basketball team during their national championship-winning season.

The Louisiana lyricist narrated a hype video for the Lady Tigers, jumped on a Facetime call with star forward, Angel Reese, and even shared that he would be open to collaborating musically with LSU Guard, Flau’jae Johnson.

A lot can change in two years.

Now we’re two games away.



🎙 @LilTunechi pic.twitter.com/YFtgaxyaKk — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 31, 2023

Rapper and special guest, Latto will also hit the stage during the concert.

Latto showed her support for the purple and gold after Angel Reese made a cameo appearance during Latto’s music video for her single, ”Put It on Da Floor Again” featuring Cardi B.

Concert tickets will go on sale beginning Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.