Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

La. OMV offering free identity theft protection until Oct. 31 due to cyber attack

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Information provided by the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is encouraging all residents affected by the MoveIT data breach to enroll in the complimentary LifeLock Standard identity protection before October 31, 2023. In an ongoing effort to safeguard the personal information and financial well-being of citizens, OMV is offering this valuable resource to help protect against identity theft and fraud. To activate a membership online and get protection at no cost for one year, visit nextsteps.la.gov/enrollment. Residents under the age of 18 should have a parent or guardian call (866) 861-8717 for additional questions. The call center is open twenty-four hours per day and seven days a week.

OMV encourages all Louisianans whose information was involved in this incident to monitor for the possibility of fraud and identity theft by reviewing your financial statements and credit reports for any unauthorized activity. If you notice any unauthorized activity, contact the relevant financial institution or the credit bureau reporting the activity immediately. To help prevent something like this from happening again, safeguards and technical security measures were implemented to further protect and monitor the MOVEIt environment.

Additionally, residents can utilize the steps below to mitigate the risk of identity theft.

Step 1. Freeze Your Credit

Step 2. Change All Passwords

Step 3. Protect Your Tax Refund and Returns with the Internal Revenue Service

Step 4. Check your Social Security Benefits

Step 5. Report Suspected Identity Theft

Step 6. Monitoring Additional Government Benefits

Please remain vigilant for attempted scams, phishing efforts, or communications from unknown sources, and report any such activity to Louisiana State Analytical and Fusion Exchange Center at 1-800-434-8007. The state remains in contact with the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to ensure that any new intelligence or resources are made available to Louisiana’s citizens.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election 2023
ELECTION 2023: Oct. 14 election results
Emergency lights
Pair of crashes shut down interstate near Livingston
By garnering more than half of the votes, Landry avoided an expected runoff under the state’s...
Landry wins governor’s race
1 person injured in gunfire from passing car, police say
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries on a keeper in the first half of an NCAA college...
LSU moves up multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Latest News

If you are trying to help victims and families impacted by this crisis, the BBB Wise Giving has...
How to donate to relief efforts in Israel, Gaza
Voters showed up to the polls on Saturday, Oct. 14 to cast their ballots in several races.
Election 2023 results
Grants available to assist homeowners with roof repair costs
It happened at the Bella of Baton Rouge Apartments on Blvd. De Province near Old Hammond...
BRFD investigating cause of vacant apartment fire
The driver was identified as Dedrick Manchester, 43, of New Roads, according to deputies.
Driver dead after crashing into bedroom of 9-year-old girl