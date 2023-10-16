Jacques Doucet named WAFB Sports Director

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Longtime sports anchor and reporter Jacques Doucet has been promoted to the position of WAFB Sports Director.

Jacques, who is known for his vast knowledge of sports history, has covered countless major sporting events during his nearly 23-year career at the station.

His sports assignments have taken him to several Super Bowls, College Football national championship games, NCAA Final Fours, College World Series, Joe Burrow’s Heisman Trophy win in New York City and more.

He has a strong presence on social media with nearly 80,000 followers on the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, and more than 60,000 followers on Facebook.

Jacques is a Louisiana native from the small community of Milton in southern Lafayette Parish.

Along with his work at WAFB, he founded a nonprofit 501-C charity called Red Rock & Blue. The organization has held major charity fundraisers, consisting of events like “The Celebrity/Sorta Celebrity Softball Game,” “The Red, Rock and Blue Charity Concert,” “The Doucet/Begnaud Softball/Kick Ball Invitational” and more.

Red Rock & Blue (RR&B) gives primarily to local military charity organizations to benefit those who serve and their families. Those organizations include The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana, Wounded War Heroes, and Support Our War Heroes. RR&B has donated more than $400,0000 to charity during the last eight years alone.Former WAFB Sports Director Steve Schneider recently retired after more than 40 years at the station.

