Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Is the Democratic Party in trouble? Political Experts find low voter turnout after Oct. primary election

Louisiana has a population of over 4 million people but only slightly over a million voters went to the polls to vote this election cycle.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana has a population of over 4 million people but only slightly over a million voters went to the polls to vote this election cycle.

“The Democratic Party in particular I think has to ponder how we can do this. It can mean a change in leadership and certainly a change in strategy,” Engster said.

The big item on your ballot was the governor’s race.

Republican Jeff Landry cleared the 50% margin, to avoid a runoff with democrat Shawn Wilson and many people are pointing their fingers towards leaders in the state democrat party, for not being able to energize their base enough for this race and many others as well.

“It looks like we’re not going to have any Democrat in statewide office in Louisiana. Democrats do well in the cities where democrats have the majority, but the truth is democrats have a plurality of voters in the state right now, but you would not know it by what happened on Saturday.

Engster expects a better turnout for next year’s presidential election but does not expect too much change during the runoffs on November 18th.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election 2023
ELECTION 2023: Oct. 14 election results
Driver dead after crashing into bedroom of 9-year-old girl, deputies say
Voters head to polls for election day; race for governor, other elections on the ballot
By garnering more than half of the votes, Landry avoided an expected runoff under the state’s...
Landry wins governor’s race
Emergency lights
Pair of crashes shut down interstate near Livingston

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Nice Fall days; staying dry
Cecil Collins
Cecil vs. The Diesel: The Cecil Collins Story
LSU Homecoming events set to begin Monday
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office
Deputies warn public to stay away from injured bear that could become aggressive