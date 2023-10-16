Is the Democratic Party in trouble? Political Experts find low voter turnout after Oct. primary election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana has a population of over 4 million people but only slightly over a million voters went to the polls to vote this election cycle.

“The Democratic Party in particular I think has to ponder how we can do this. It can mean a change in leadership and certainly a change in strategy,” Engster said.

The big item on your ballot was the governor’s race.

Republican Jeff Landry cleared the 50% margin, to avoid a runoff with democrat Shawn Wilson and many people are pointing their fingers towards leaders in the state democrat party, for not being able to energize their base enough for this race and many others as well.

“It looks like we’re not going to have any Democrat in statewide office in Louisiana. Democrats do well in the cities where democrats have the majority, but the truth is democrats have a plurality of voters in the state right now, but you would not know it by what happened on Saturday.

Engster expects a better turnout for next year’s presidential election but does not expect too much change during the runoffs on November 18th.

