How to donate to relief efforts in Israel, Gaza

If you are trying to help victims and families impacted by this crisis, the BBB Wise Giving has...
If you are trying to help victims and families impacted by this crisis, the BBB Wise Giving has a list of BBB-accredited charities soliciting for relief efforts.(MGN)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau said scammers recognize the emotional motivation to help in response to emergency situations happening in Israel and Gaza.

They’re urging you to be careful of responding to appeals without taking the opportunity to verify the trustworthiness of the social media source or the specified charity.

If you are trying to help victims and families impacted by this crisis, the BBB Wise Giving has a list of BBB-accredited charities soliciting for relief efforts. 

Some include the International Rescue Committee, Project Hope, Save the Children, and more. You can find a full list here

Should you send clothing and food?

Officials said relief organizations are better equipped to collect and distribute what is needed and this will also avoid any duplications.

If engaging in crowdfunding, it is safest to give to someone you personally know and trust.

