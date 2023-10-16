Grants available to assist homeowners with roof repair costs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Fortify Homes Program will open its second round of grants at noon on Monday, Oct. 16 to help homeowners repair or replace their roofs.

According to the La. Department of Insurance, homeowners must have a policy with Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation to apply for one of 1,000 grants available in the second round. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

A profile must be created in order to apply.

The program will provide grants of up to $10,000 for homeowners to repair or replace their roofs to the FORTIFIED Roof™ standard of the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS). More information is available at www.ldi.la.gov/fortifyhomes. Those interested in the program are encouraged to review eligibility information and frequently asked questions on the LFHP website to determine whether their home meets the requirements for the program.

RELATED: Louisiana Fortify Homes program opens

Officials urge homeowners who are interested in the program to create a profile before the grant application period opens as homeowners will need to log in to their profile before applying on October 16. The 500 grants that were available in the first round were awarded in just over 2 minutes, so eligible homeowners should attempt to apply as quickly as possible once the application window goes live at noon.

Eligibility Requirements:

Homeowners are only eligible for their primary residence and must verify they have a homestead exemption on the property if selected for a grant.

Homeowners must provide proof of an active residential insurance policy with wind coverage if selected for a grant. If they live in a Special Flood Hazard Area as designated by FEMA, they must also provide proof of a flood insurance policy. Contact your agent if you are unsure whether you have these coverages.

New construction homes, condominiums and mobile homes do not qualify.

Homes on a foundation constructed of unrestrained stacked masonry or stone (dry-stack foundation) are not eligible without an approved retrofit of the foundation.

Homes must be in good repair as determined by a FORTIFIED™ Evaluator. Homeowners are responsible for paying the evaluation fee, which is typically between $300 and $500.

Grant funds are paid directly to contractors. Homeowners are financially responsible for all costs beyond the full grant amount. Grant funding is limited to construction costs.

These and all other eligibility requirements and program details may be reviewed at www.ldi.la.gov/fortifyhomes

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.