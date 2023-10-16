Facebook
Decomposing body located near home in Livingston Parish, deputies say

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Livingston Parish reported that a homeowner discovered a decomposing body on Monday, October 16.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the body was found near a home on Bell E Road in Springfield.

The Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office and the LSU Faces Lab have agreed to work with detectives to determine the person’s identity and cause of death, deputies said. They added that the body is believed to be a male.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to contact authorities by calling the number (225) 686-2241 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

