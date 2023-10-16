Cool start to the week, then trending warmer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beautiful fall weather will continue today in the wake of a cold front that moved through over the weekend. Look for plenty of sunshine, with highs running about 10 degrees below normal, topping out in the low 70s. It will also be a bit breezy, with northerly winds of 10-15 miles per hour through much of the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 16 (WAFB)

Rest of This Week

Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be rather cool, with lows bottoming out in the mid to upper 40s, but temperatures will gradually trend warmer through the remainder of the week. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s by Thursday and Friday as high pressure shifts to our east and more of an onshore flow develops.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 16 (WAFB)

Our next cold front is slated to move through by early Friday, but only isolated showers are expected along the front. The 7-day outlook from the Weather Prediction Center shows only minimal rain for our area, with totals generally less than 0.10″. And Friday’s front won’t pack a whole lot of punch in terms of cooler weather, with just a slight cool down in our morning lows expected.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 16 (WAFB)

Tropical Update

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave over the central Atlantic. The outlook suggests that it may not do much over the next couple of days, but chances of development increase later this week and development odds are currently listed at 70%. At this point, most guidance suggests it will not threaten the mainland United States.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 16 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.