Cecil vs. The Diesel: The Cecil Collins Story

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cecil Collins is perhaps the biggest “what if” story in the history of LSU Football.

Collins only played in a handful of games for the Tigers in 1997, yet many LSU fans still remember him very well and consider him one of the best running backs in program history nearly three decades later. Many of his former LSU teammates who played long periods in the NFL actually say Collins was simply the best, period.

However, the former Leesville High School superstar’s incredible talent was unfortunately undercut by a series of poor decisions off the field, which eventually landed him in prison for over 13 years.

Now the people who know him best say the man once called “The Diesel‘’ is a changed, God fearing man deserving of redemption.

