Carjacking leads to pursuit, crash in Ascension Parish; suspect taken into custody

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A carjacking in Ascension Parish over the weekend led to a short pursuit involving law enforcement and then a crash.

A spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed Brent Chambliss, 53, was arrested and booked into Ascension Parish Jail in connection to the incident.

Deputies responded to a carjacking at a subway on Highway 42 in Prairieville on Friday night, Oct. 13.

APSO deputies were able to find the stolen vehicle not far from the scene and attempted a traffic stop, which led to the pursuit before the suspect crashed the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

