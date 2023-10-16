Facebook
Carjacking leads to pursuit, crash in Ascension Parish; suspect taken into custody

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A carjacking in Ascension Parish over the weekend led to a short pursuit involving law enforcement and then a crash.

A spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed Brent Chambliss, 53, was arrested and booked into Ascension Parish Jail in connection to the incident.

Deputies responded to a carjacking at a subway on Highway 42 in Prairieville on Friday night, Oct. 13.

APSO deputies were able to find the stolen vehicle not far from the scene and attempted a traffic stop, which led to the pursuit before the suspect crashed the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

