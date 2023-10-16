Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Brian Kelly to recap win against Auburn; preview Army game

Brian Kelly during news conference
Brian Kelly during news conference(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly will recap his team’s win over Auburn and will preview the upcoming Army game during a news conference on Monday, October 16.

LSU scored a 48-18 win over Auburn in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 14. As a result, LSU moved up to No. 19 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

RELATED: LSU wins against Auburn

The LSU Tigers will take on the Army on Saturday, October 21, in Baton Rouge. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. The game will air on the SEC Network.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election 2023
ELECTION 2023: Oct. 14 election results
Emergency lights
4 crashes shut down interstate near Livingston; 2 people injured
By garnering more than half of the votes, Landry avoided an expected runoff under the state’s...
Landry wins governor’s race
1 person injured in gunfire from passing car, police say
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries on a keeper in the first half of an NCAA college...
LSU moves up multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Latest News

Cecil Collins
Cecil vs. The Diesel: The Cecil Collins Story
Cecil Collins is perhaps the biggest "what if" story in the history of LSU Football.
Cecil vs. The Diesel: The Cecil Collins Story
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries on a keeper in the first half of an NCAA college...
LSU moves up multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries on a keeper in the first half of an NCAA college...
Dynamic Daniels leads LSU over Auburn, 48-18