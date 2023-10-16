Brian Kelly to recap win against Auburn; preview Army game
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly will recap his team’s win over Auburn and will preview the upcoming Army game during a news conference on Monday, October 16.
LSU scored a 48-18 win over Auburn in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 14. As a result, LSU moved up to No. 19 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
The LSU Tigers will take on the Army on Saturday, October 21, in Baton Rouge. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. The game will air on the SEC Network.
