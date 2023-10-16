Brian Kelly to recap win against Auburn; preview Army game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly will recap his team’s win over Auburn and will preview the upcoming Army game during a news conference on Monday, October 16.

LSU scored a 48-18 win over Auburn in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 14. As a result, LSU moved up to No. 19 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

RELATED: LSU wins against Auburn

The LSU Tigers will take on the Army on Saturday, October 21, in Baton Rouge. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. The game will air on the SEC Network.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.