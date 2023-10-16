Facebook
BRFD: Vacant apartment fire under investigation

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a vacant apartment fire over the weekend.

It happened at the Bella of Baton Rouge Apartments on Blvd. De Province near Old Hammond Highway around 8:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15.

Firefighters arrived at building 27 to find heavy fire on the second floor of the vacant apartment building.

Crews were able to control the flames before they could spread to neighboring apartments.

No injuries were reported. No one was displaced due to the fire.

Investigators are working to determine the cause.

BRPD, EMS, and Entergy also responded to the scene.

