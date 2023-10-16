BRFD: Vacant apartment fire under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a vacant apartment fire over the weekend.

It happened at the Bella of Baton Rouge Apartments on Blvd. De Province near Old Hammond Highway around 8:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a vacant apartment fire over the weekend. (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Firefighters arrived at building 27 to find heavy fire on the second floor of the vacant apartment building.

Crews were able to control the flames before they could spread to neighboring apartments.

No injuries were reported. No one was displaced due to the fire.

Investigators are working to determine the cause.

BRPD, EMS, and Entergy also responded to the scene.

