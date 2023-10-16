BR artist creates mural for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction at Disney parks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge artist’s work will soon be seen by millions of people who visit Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California.

According to the Baton Rouge Gallery, Malaika Favorite has teamed up with Disney to create a mural for the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction at the parks in Florida and California. Favorite is a longtime member of the Baton Rouge Gallery Center for Contemporary Art.

The Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction is inspired by the animated Disney movie “The Princess and the Frog.” The movie is set in Louisiana.

“When we were exploring how to introduce guests to the story of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure as they prepared to embark on the attraction, maintaining the authenticity of Princess Tiana’s experience as a young Black woman striving to achieve her dream in the soulful backdrop of New Orleans was one of our highest priorities,” said Carmen Smith, vice president of creative development for Disney Parks.

Favorite’s mural will continue with the storyline of the movie and will feature scenes displayed on two exterior walls of the attraction. According to Disney, the mural will focus on things that Princess Tiana and her family value the most. They include family, friends, food, music, art, and bringing people together.

Mural at Disney (Baton Rouge Gallery)

According to the Baton Rouge Gallery, the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction is set to open sometime in the year 2024.

Favorite also has a new exhibition opening at the Baton Rouge Gallery in November of 2023. The exhibition, titled “Veiled,” will be free and open to the public between Tuesday, November 14, and Wednesday, December 20. There will also be an opening reception on Wednesday, December 6, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

