Baton Rouge launches American Flag retirement program

An American flag
An American flag(Pixabay)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City officials are making it easier for residents to properly dispose of their retired American flags.

According to the Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, American Flag retirement box locations are being placed at participating library branches across Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish. These specially designated boxes will provide the community with a convenient and respectful way to retire worn American Flags in accordance with the United States Flag Code.

The following East Baton Rouge Parish Library branches have flag retirement boxes as of Monday, Oct. 16:

MAIN LIBRARY7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806
(225) 231-3740
BAKER BRANCH LIBRARY3501 Groom Rd., Baker, LA 70714
(225) 778-5940
BLUEBONNET REGIONAL BRANCH LIBRARY9200 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70810
(225) 763-2240
CENTRAL BRANCH LIBRARY11260 Joor Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70818
(225) 262-2640
JONES CREEK REGIONAL BRANCH LIBRARY6222 Jones Creek Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70817
(225) 756-1140
ZACHARY BRANCH LIBRARY1900 Church St., Zachary, LA 70791
(225) 658-1840

