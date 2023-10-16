Baton Rouge launches American Flag retirement program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City officials are making it easier for residents to properly dispose of their retired American flags.

According to the Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, American Flag retirement box locations are being placed at participating library branches across Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish. These specially designated boxes will provide the community with a convenient and respectful way to retire worn American Flags in accordance with the United States Flag Code.

The following East Baton Rouge Parish Library branches have flag retirement boxes as of Monday, Oct. 16:

MAIN LIBRARY 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806

(225) 231-3740 BAKER BRANCH LIBRARY 3501 Groom Rd., Baker, LA 70714

(225) 778-5940 BLUEBONNET REGIONAL BRANCH LIBRARY 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70810

(225) 763-2240 CENTRAL BRANCH LIBRARY 11260 Joor Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70818

(225) 262-2640 JONES CREEK REGIONAL BRANCH LIBRARY 6222 Jones Creek Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70817

(225) 756-1140 ZACHARY BRANCH LIBRARY 1900 Church St., Zachary, LA 70791

(225) 658-1840

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.