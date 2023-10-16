Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

3 people arrested following shooting on North Harrells Ferry Rd., police say

Reginald Parker and Jermaine Parker
Reginald Parker and Jermaine Parker(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on North Harrells Ferry Road in Baton Rouge, police said.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Reginald Parker, 40, Jermaine Parker, 18, and an unnamed 17-year-old are facing charges.

Police said the shooting happened on Wednesday, September 13, just before noon on North Harrells Ferry Road near South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

For unknown reasons, the suspects approached the victim and shot him, police said. They added that the victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Jermaine Parker is charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a firearm, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, police said. They added that Reginald Parker is charged with principal to attempted second-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. The 17-year-old unnamed suspect is charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a firearm, according to police.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election 2023
ELECTION 2023: Oct. 14 election results
Emergency lights
4 crashes shut down interstate near Livingston; 2 people injured
By garnering more than half of the votes, Landry avoided an expected runoff under the state’s...
Landry wins governor’s race
1 person injured in gunfire from passing car, police say
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries on a keeper in the first half of an NCAA college...
LSU moves up multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Latest News

Decomposing body located near home in Livingston Parish, deputies say
Brent Chambliss
Carjacking leads to pursuit, crash in Ascension Parish; suspect taken into custody
Jacques Doucet named WAFB Sports Director
Jacques Doucet named WAFB Sports Director
Rest of Today
Rain looks hard to come by as drought continues