3 people arrested following shooting on North Harrells Ferry Rd., police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on North Harrells Ferry Road in Baton Rouge, police said.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Reginald Parker, 40, Jermaine Parker, 18, and an unnamed 17-year-old are facing charges.

Police said the shooting happened on Wednesday, September 13, just before noon on North Harrells Ferry Road near South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

For unknown reasons, the suspects approached the victim and shot him, police said. They added that the victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Jermaine Parker is charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a firearm, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, police said. They added that Reginald Parker is charged with principal to attempted second-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. The 17-year-old unnamed suspect is charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a firearm, according to police.

