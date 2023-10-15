SU Law Center hosting free health and wellness event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center is hosting a health and wellness event for the community on Thursday, October 26.

The event is called “GOALden Living” and will take place between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Smith Brown Memorial Union on Southern University’s campus.

Organizers said that vendors will be on the site to conduct vision screenings, hearing screenings, and blood pressure screenings.

The goal of the event is to promote self-care and to teach members of the community how to practice daily health routines.

The event is free and open to the public.

